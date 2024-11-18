West Suffolk College visits 100 MXS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Logan Tubbs, right, 100th Maintenance Squadron crew chief, shows the engine of a KC-135 Stratotanker to a group of West Suffolk College engineering students during a tour at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 15, 2024. The visit was arranged through the Honorary Commander program that pairs unit commanders with prominent members of the local community to enhance relationships between the base and civic leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Jacobs)