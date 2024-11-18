West Suffolk College visits 100 MXS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airman First Class Cambrin Taylor, 100th Maintenance Squadron wheel and tire apprentice, shows West Suffolk College engineering students a tire from a KC-135 Stratotanker during a tour of the 100th MXS at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 15, 2024. The tour was arranged via the Honorary Commander program that pairs unit commanders with prominent members of the local community to enhance relationships between the base and civic leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Jacobs)