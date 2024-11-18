West Suffolk College visits 100 MXS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Nicholas Sauer, left, 100th Maintenance Squadron director of operations, welcomes West Suffolk College engineering students during a base visit at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 15, 2024. The students toured the inside of a KC-135 Stratotanker, visited various 100th MXS flights, and took part in a Q&A session with officers as part of their tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Jacobs)