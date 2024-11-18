Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    West Suffolk College Visits 100 MXS

    SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.15.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Jacobs 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Nicholas Sauer, left, 100th Maintenance Squadron director of operations, welcomes West Suffolk College engineering students during a base visit at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 15, 2024. The students toured the inside of a KC-135 Stratotanker, visited various 100th MXS flights, and took part in a Q&A session with officers as part of their tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Jacobs)

