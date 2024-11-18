West Suffolk College visits 100 MXS

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nathaniel Morin, 100th Maintenance Squadron wheel and tire journeyman, shows West Suffolk College engineering students a KC-135 Stratotanker tire rim during a tour at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 15, 2024. The students had the opportunity to visit various flights within the 100th MXS to see the various jobs available within military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Jacobs)
