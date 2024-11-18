West Suffolk College visits 100 MXS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nathaniel Morin, 100th Maintenance Squadron wheel and tire journeyman, briefs West Suffolk College engineering students on the various ways tires can be damaged and repaired during a tour at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 15, 2024. The students stopped at the 100th MXS Maintenance Flight, Accessories Flight, and Fabrication Flight during their tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Jacobs)