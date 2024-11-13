Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12th Marine Littoral Regiment Celebrates the U.S. Marine Corps 249th Birthday [Image 6 of 10]

    12th Marine Littoral Regiment Celebrates the U.S. Marine Corps 249th Birthday

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines deliver the ceremonial cake during 12th Marine Littoral Regiment’s 249th Marine Corps Birthday Ball on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 14, 2024. The Marine Corps birthday ceremony honors the history, legacy and traditions passed down from generation to generation since the founding of the Corps on Nov. 10, 1775. The Marines are with 12th MLR, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 20:22
    Photo ID: 8760742
    VIRIN: 241114-M-AO948-1191
    Resolution: 7404x4938
    Size: 21.01 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment Celebrates the U.S. Marine Corps 249th Birthday [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Rodney Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marines
    3d MARDIV
    249th
    Birthday Ball
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    12th Marine Littoral Regiment

