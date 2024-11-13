12th Marine Littoral Regiment Celebrates the U.S. Marine Corps 249th Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines celebrate the one-year anniversary of the redesignation of 12th Marines to 12th Marine Littoral Regiment during a ceremony at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 14, 2024. 12th MLR is designed to deploy on short notice, persist inside an engagement area, and degrade an adversary’s decision-making ability. 12th MLR’s forward presence in the first island chain contributes to integrated deterrence efforts and ensures they are postured to quickly respond to a range of crises or contingencies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye)