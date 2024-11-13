Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12th Marine Littoral Regiment Celebrates the U.S. Marine Corps 249th Birthday [Image 9 of 10]

    12th Marine Littoral Regiment Celebrates the U.S. Marine Corps 249th Birthday

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines celebrate the one-year anniversary of the redesignation of 12th Marines to 12th Marine Littoral Regiment during a ceremony at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 14, 2024. 12th MLR is designed to deploy on short notice, persist inside an engagement area, and degrade an adversary’s decision-making ability. 12th MLR’s forward presence in the first island chain contributes to integrated deterrence efforts and ensures they are postured to quickly respond to a range of crises or contingencies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye)

    TAGS

    Marines
    3d MARDIV
    249th
    Birthday Ball
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    12th Marine Littoral Regiment

