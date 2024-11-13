U.S. Marines celebrate the one-year anniversary of the redesignation of 12th Marines to 12th Marine Littoral Regiment during a ceremony at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 14, 2024. 12th MLR is designed to deploy on short notice, persist inside an engagement area, and degrade an adversary’s decision-making ability. 12th MLR’s forward presence in the first island chain contributes to integrated deterrence efforts and ensures they are postured to quickly respond to a range of crises or contingencies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 20:22
|Photo ID:
|8760746
|VIRIN:
|241114-M-AO948-1337
|Resolution:
|4349x6521
|Size:
|30.8 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment Celebrates the U.S. Marine Corps 249th Birthday [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Rodney Frye