12th Marine Littoral Regiment Celebrates the U.S. Marine Corps 249th Birthday

U.S. Marines present the colors during 12th Marine Littoral Regiment’s 249th Marine Corps Birthday Ball on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 14, 2024. The Marine Corps birthday ceremony honors the history, legacy and traditions passed down from generation to generation since the founding of the Corps on Nov. 10, 1775. The Marines are with 12th MLR, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye)
|11.14.2024
|11.18.2024 20:22
|8760740
|241114-M-AO948-1051
|6994x4665
|20.42 MB
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|0
|0
