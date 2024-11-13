12th Marine Littoral Regiment Celebrates the U.S. Marine Corps 249th Birthday

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Peter Eltringham, left, the oldest Marine present, passes ceremonial cake to Lance Cpl. Miguel Cruz, the most junior Marine of 12th Marine Littoral Regiment during 12th MLR’s 249th Marine Corps Birthday Ball on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 14, 2024. The cake-cutting ceremony signifies the passing of tradition from one generation to the next, honoring the men and women who have served since 1775. Eltringham, a native of Rhode Island, is the commanding officer of 12th MLR, and Cruz, a native of Georgia, is a transmissions systems operator with 12th MLR, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 20:22
|Photo ID:
|8760745
|VIRIN:
|241114-M-AO948-1138
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|28.32 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
