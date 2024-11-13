12th Marine Littoral Regiment Celebrates the U.S. Marine Corps 249th Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Christian F. Wortman delivers a speech as the Guest of Honor during 12th Marine Littoral Regiment’s 249th Marine Corps Birthday Ball at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 14, 2024. The celebration highlighted the dedication and service of Marines across the years, fostering camaraderie and pride among all attendees. Wortman, a native of Pennsylvania, is the commanding general of 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye)