12th Marine Littoral Regiment Celebrates the U.S. Marine Corps 249th Birthday

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Peter Eltringham gives a speech during 12th Marine Littoral Regiment’s 249th Marine Corps Birthday Ball on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 14, 2024. The celebration highlighted the dedication and service of Marines across the years, fostering camaraderie and pride among all attendees. Eltringham, a native of Rhode Island, is the commanding officer of 12th MLR, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye)