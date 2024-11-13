USACE joins Gila River Indian Community to break ground on solar-over-canal project

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

David DeJong, director of the Pima-Maricopa Irrigation Project for the Gila River Indian Community, speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony Nov. 14, 2024, for a solar-over-canal project for the Gila River Indian Community in Chandler, Arizona. The project, one of the first in the Western Hemisphere, is designed to conserve water and generate renewable energy for the community’s tribal irrigation facilities.