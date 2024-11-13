From left to right, Lt. Col. Stephen Brooks, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District deputy commander; Stephen Roe Lewis, Gila River Indian Community governor; and Col. James Handura, USACE South Pacific Division commander, stand together for a photo at a groundbreaking ceremony Nov. 14, 2024, for a solar-over-canal project for the Gila River Indian Community in Chandler, Arizona.
USACE joins Gila River Indian Community to break ground on solar-over-canal project
