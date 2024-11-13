Partners with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Gila River Indian Community attend a groundbreaking ceremony Nov. 14, 2024, for a solar-over-canal project for the Gila River Indian Community in Chandler, Arizona.
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 18:44
|Photo ID:
|8760605
|VIRIN:
|241114-A-RY318-1005
|Resolution:
|1080x1080
|Size:
|148.06 KB
|Location:
|CHANDLER, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE joins Gila River Indian Community to break ground on solar-over-canal project [Image 8 of 8], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USACE joins Gila River Indian Community to break ground on solar-over-canal project
No keywords found.