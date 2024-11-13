USACE joins Gila River Indian Community to break ground on solar-over-canal project

Project partners break ground on a solar-over-canal system during a ceremony Nov. 14, 2024, for the Gila River Indian Community in Chandler, Arizona. The project, one of the first in the Western Hemisphere, is designed to conserve water and generate renewable energy for the community’s tribal irrigation facilities.
