    USACE joins Gila River Indian Community to break ground on solar-over-canal project [Image 3 of 8]

    USACE joins Gila River Indian Community to break ground on solar-over-canal project

    CHANDLER, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Stephen Baack 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Col. James Handura, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Division, speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony Nov. 14, 2024, for a solar-over-canal project for the Gila River Indian Community in Chandler, Arizona. The project, one of the first in the Western Hemisphere, is designed to conserve water and generate renewable energy for the community’s tribal irrigation facilities.

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 18:44
    Photo ID: 8760604
    VIRIN: 241114-A-UT290-1006
    Resolution: 2628x3640
    Size: 4.69 MB
    Location: CHANDLER, ARIZONA, US
    This work, USACE joins Gila River Indian Community to break ground on solar-over-canal project [Image 8 of 8], by Stephen Baack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE joins Gila River Indian Community to break ground on solar-over-canal project

    Arizona
    South Pacific Division
    Gila River Indian Community
    Tribal Partnership Program
    solar over canal

