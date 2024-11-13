Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FMS-ACES reaches development milestone [Image 4 of 4]

    FMS-ACES reaches development milestone

    NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2024

    Photo by Sarah Zaler 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    Attendees at the FMS-ACES initial planning session gather for a group photo Oct. 29, 2024, in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania. The U.S. Army Security Assistance Command (USASAC) hosted the event, which officially launched the development phase of a modernized software solution for FMS case management. (U.S. Army photo by Sarah Zaler)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 11:06
    Photo ID: 8759575
    VIRIN: 241029-A-IF990-1016
    Resolution: 3874x2583
    Size: 4.06 MB
    Location: NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, US
