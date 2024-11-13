FMS-ACES reaches development milestone

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Amy Young, FMS-ACES project manager at the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command (USASAC) gives opening remarks at the program’s initial planning session Oct. 29, 2024, in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania. USASAC hosted the event, which officially launched the development phase of a modernized software solution for FMS case management. (U.S. Army photo by Sarah Zaler)