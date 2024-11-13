Program Executive Office (PEO) Enterprise’s FMS-ACES product lead, Kelly Rutherford, addresses attendees at the program’s initial planning session Oct. 29, 2024, in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania. The U.S. Army Security Assistance Command (USASAC) hosted the event, which officially launched the development phase of a modernized software solution for FMS case management. (U.S. Army photo by Sarah Zaler)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 11:06
|Photo ID:
|8759574
|VIRIN:
|241029-A-IF990-1007
|Resolution:
|3789x2526
|Size:
|2.29 MB
|Location:
|NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FMS-ACES reaches development milestone [Image 4 of 4], by Sarah Zaler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
FMS-ACES reaches development milestone
