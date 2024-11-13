FMS-ACES reaches development milestone

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Program Executive Office (PEO) Enterprise’s FMS-ACES product lead, Kelly Rutherford, addresses attendees at the program’s initial planning session Oct. 29, 2024, in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania. The U.S. Army Security Assistance Command (USASAC) hosted the event, which officially launched the development phase of a modernized software solution for FMS case management. (U.S. Army photo by Sarah Zaler)