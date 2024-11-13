Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FMS-ACES reaches development milestone [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    FMS-ACES reaches development milestone

    NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2024

    Photo by Sarah Zaler 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Defense Exports and Cooperation (DASA (DE&C)) product owner Patty Stolz addresses attendees at the FMS-ACES initial planning session Oct. 29, 2024, in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania. The U.S. Army Security Assistance Command (USASAC) hosted the event, which officially launched the development phase of a modernized software solution for FMS case management. (U.S. Army photo by Sarah Zaler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 11:07
    Photo ID: 8759572
    VIRIN: 241029-A-IF990-1002
    Resolution: 3756x2504
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FMS-ACES reaches development milestone [Image 4 of 4], by Sarah Zaler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FMS-ACES reaches development milestone
    FMS-ACES reaches development milestone
    FMS-ACES reaches development milestone
    FMS-ACES reaches development milestone

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    FMS-ACES reaches development milestone

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    modernization
    dasa dec
    peo enterprise
    agile program management
    competitive prototype
    software solution development

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download