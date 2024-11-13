FMS-ACES reaches development milestone

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Defense Exports and Cooperation (DASA (DE&C)) product owner Patty Stolz addresses attendees at the FMS-ACES initial planning session Oct. 29, 2024, in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania. The U.S. Army Security Assistance Command (USASAC) hosted the event, which officially launched the development phase of a modernized software solution for FMS case management. (U.S. Army photo by Sarah Zaler)