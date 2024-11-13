Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Defense Exports and Cooperation (DASA (DE&C)) product owner Patty Stolz addresses attendees at the FMS-ACES initial planning session Oct. 29, 2024, in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania. The U.S. Army Security Assistance Command (USASAC) hosted the event, which officially launched the development phase of a modernized software solution for FMS case management. (U.S. Army photo by Sarah Zaler)
|10.29.2024
|11.18.2024 11:07
|8759572
|241029-A-IF990-1002
|3756x2504
|1.61 MB
|NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|1
|0
FMS-ACES reaches development milestone
