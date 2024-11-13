FMS-ACES reaches development milestone

Photo By Sarah Zaler | Amy Young, FMS-ACES project manager at the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command...... read more read more Photo By Sarah Zaler | Amy Young, FMS-ACES project manager at the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command (USASAC) gives opening remarks at the program’s initial planning session Oct. 29, 2024, in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania. USASAC hosted the event, which officially launched the development phase of a modernized software solution for FMS case management. (U.S. Army photo by Sarah Zaler) see less | View Image Page

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. - Development of a modernized Army Foreign Military Sales (FMS) case implementation, execution and closure program is underway after receiving authorization to execute Sept. 20.



The new cloud-based solution will improve end-to-end case execution and management processes, enhance end-user functionality and increase transparency and reporting capabilities for all stakeholders.



Program Executive Office (PEO) Enterprise’s Foreign Military Sales-Army Case Execution System (FMS-ACES) partnered with the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command (USASAC) to develop a list of end-user needs and mandated requirements, such as being cyber-compliant and auditable, before conducting a competitive prototype phase.



“Part of our job is to find the right solution,” said FMS-ACES product lead Kelly Rutherford. “So, we went through an OTA (other transaction agreement) process—a solicitation process— where we took our requirements, put them out to vendors and had a source selection board to refine what type of software system solution would meet their needs.”



As one of the main users of the Centralized Integrated System for International Logistics (CISIL), the FMS case execution system which has been in use for over 50 years, USASAC personnel provided input to the vendors on the needs of the operational community.



“They’re explaining how we do things in CISIL today, so that we understand what we need to do to improve for tomorrow,” said Amy Young, FMS-ACES project manager at USASAC. “Now that we have modern technologies and capabilities, we can improve upon and make those processes a lot more efficient.”



The competitive prototype process also allowed users to work directly with the developers and get hands on experience with the potential replacement programs.



“It was like try it before you buy it,” said Young. “We actually had a working product that you could see and touch and feel, and we could actually use. It was a helpful way to figure out which vendor was going to best meet our needs.”



While the development process officially kicked off with an initial planning session hosted at USASAC’s New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, office Oct. 29-Nov. 1, they are not starting from scratch, but simply building upon what was already tested.



“For this program increment, we’re laying the foundation,” said Rutherford. “We’re doing the infrastructure, the cyber, and we’re moving the prototype over into the Army’s environment and starting to build those live interfaces that we couldn’t do during the competitive prototype phase.”



Another significant aspect of this development process is the use of an Agile Program Management approach, where pieces of the system are built in an incremental manner, rather than developing and deploying the entire program at once.



FMS-ACES is starting with development of a Cooperative Logistics Supply Support Arrangement (CLSSA) case type, which will be operational for end users by mid-September 2025. Implementation of the remaining two case types will follow, and CISIL is expected to sunset in 2027.

The Agile approach is efficient, cost effective and will allow users to customize their workflow as they discover what capabilities the system can offer.



“We’re used to a COBOL “green screen” 1970s system,” said Young. “When you start talking about what modern systems are capable of, we don’t even really know in a lot of ways. That’s why it’s important that were doing it Agile, because we can work with the partner and the solution provider to decide, ‘What is the best way to do this?’”



While USASAC plays a large part in the FMS process, they are not the only organization involved. Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Defense Exports and Cooperation’s (DASA (DE&C)) product owner Patty Stolz has been on hand throughout the transition process to ensure FMS-ACES serves the broader Army Security Assistance Enterprise (ASAE), while meeting regulatory guidance and aligning with FMS reform initiatives.



“As a product owner I’m proud to be part of the journey to modernize Army systems used for FMS case execution,” said Stolz. “This effort will ensure the Army remains agile, efficient and competitive.”



With FMS-ACES, the Army will have a unified case management environment that provides increased reporting capabilities, greater transparency of the process end-to-end, and allow collaboration with supporting stakeholders such as the Department of State, or other military departments and implementing agencies.



Rutherford described FMS-ACES as a small program with a big impact.



“FMS-ACES is going places at the speed of relevance,” she said. “We are paving the way for other defense business systems to execute in an Agile fashion.”