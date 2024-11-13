U.S., Australian communication specialists

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force communications specialist assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, explains different functions of a Communications Fly Away Kit (CFK) during a CFK demo with Australian Army and Air Force counterparts in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct 18, 2024. The CFK provides network connectivity to remote sites and degraded environments, ensuring mission capability across the world. (U.S. Air Force photo)