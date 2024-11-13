Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Australian communication specialists [Image 4 of 6]

    U.S., Australian communication specialists

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Smith McMahan 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force communications specialists assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, assemble a Communications Fly Away Kit (CFK) as part of a demonstration for their Australian Air Force and Army counterparts in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct 18, 2024. Air Force communications specialists install, maintain and operate information technology solutions which provides critical communication capabilities to Airmen around the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.16.2024 01:37
    Photo ID: 8756944
    VIRIN: 241018-F-NC874-2017
    Resolution: 7954x5504
    Size: 3.92 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, U.S., Australian communication specialists [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Jessica Smith McMahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    380th AEW
    AFCENT

