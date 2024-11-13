U.S., Australian communication specialists

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force communications specialists assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, assemble a Communications Fly Away Kit (CFK) as part of a demonstration for their Australian Air Force and Army counterparts in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct 18, 2024. Air Force communications specialists install, maintain and operate information technology solutions which provides critical communication capabilities to Airmen around the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo