U.S., Australian communication specialists

Australian Army and Air Force communications specialists observe as U.S. Air Force communications specialists assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, assemble a Communications Fly Away Kit (CFK) during a CFK demo in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct 18, 2024. Air Force communications specialists install, maintain and operate information technology solutions which provides critical communication capabilities to Airmen around the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo)