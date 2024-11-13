U.S., Australian communication specialists

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A patch is displayed on the shoulder of an Australian Army communications specialist during a U.S. Air Force led Communications Fly Away Kit (CFK) demo within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 18, 2024. The CFK provides commanders throughout the region with critical communication capabilities, enhancing mission capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo)