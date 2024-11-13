Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Australian communication specialists [Image 3 of 6]

    U.S., Australian communication specialists

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Smith McMahan 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A patch is displayed on the shoulder of an Australian Army communications specialist during a U.S. Air Force led Communications Fly Away Kit (CFK) demo within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 18, 2024. The CFK provides commanders throughout the region with critical communication capabilities, enhancing mission capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.16.2024 01:37
    Photo ID: 8756943
    VIRIN: 241018-F-NC874-2037
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.53 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, U.S., Australian communication specialists [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Jessica Smith McMahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    380th AEW
    AFCENT

