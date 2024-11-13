U.S., Australian communication specialists

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force communications specialists, assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing pose for a group photo with Australian Army and Air Force counterparts within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct 18, 2024. The U.S. and Australian service members spent the day learning about the capabilities and differences of one another’s systems. (U.S. Air Force photo)