U.S., Australian communication specialists

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force communications specialists assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, assemble a Communications Fly Away Kit (CFK) during a deployment as part of a demonstration for their Australian Air Force and Army counterparts in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct 18, 2024. The CFK provides network connectivity to remote sites and degraded environments, ensuring mission capability across the world. (U.S. Air Force photo)