The Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) conducts a helicopter in-flight refueling (HIFR) evolution South of Unimak Island, Alaska, with an Air Station Kodiak MH-60 aircrew forward deployed to Cold Bay, Alaska, Oct. 25, 2024. Stratton recently returned to its homeport of Alameda, California, following a 110-day deployment to the region. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.