Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) crew members conduct small boat operations near Unimak Island, Alaska, Sept. 10, 2024. Stratton conducted 20 boardings of commercial fishing vessels and foreign trans-shipment vessels enforcing safety and fishing regulations during the cutter’s 110-day patrol of the region. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.