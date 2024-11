Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) small boat pulls alongside the disabled and adrift fishing vessel Galatea, Unalaska Island, Alaska, Oct. 13, 2024. Stratton responded to the Galatea, which was adrift in a storm without propulsion due to a severed engine cooling line and the crew deployed to the fishing vessel, repaired the casualty, and safely escorted Galatea to Dutch Harbor. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.