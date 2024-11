Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) tie-down crew members secure an Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter to the cutter’s flight deck while operating near Unimak Island, Alaska, Sept., 29, 2024. Throughout the patrol, Stratton conducted 334 deck landings qualifications with Air Station Kodiak’s air crews operating near the Alaskan towns of Utqiagvik and Kotzebue above the Arctic Circle, to Cold Bay and Dutch Harbor in the Bering Sea. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.