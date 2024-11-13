Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton conducts operations throughout the Alaskan region [Image 8 of 10]

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton conducts operations throughout the Alaskan region

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) crew members engage with community members at an elementary school in Savoonga, Alaska, Sept. 20, 2024. Stratton’s crew conducted community relations engagements in the remote Alaskan communities of Savoonga, Teller and Brevig Mission where crew members met with tribal and city council leadership, volunteered at elementary schools, provided training in water and boating safety, participated in community-wide events including a high-latitude half-marathon, and learned about Inupiat culture, aiding in the service’s understanding of the communities and how to optimize support for remote Alaskan villages. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 18:48
    Location: ALASKA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard
    National Security Cutter
    Bering Sea
    D17
    ALPAT
    Coast Guard Cutter Stratton

