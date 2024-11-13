U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton conducts operations throughout the Alaskan region

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) crew members engage with community members at an elementary school in Savoonga, Alaska, Sept. 20, 2024. Stratton’s crew conducted community relations engagements in the remote Alaskan communities of Savoonga, Teller and Brevig Mission where crew members met with tribal and city council leadership, volunteered at elementary schools, provided training in water and boating safety, participated in community-wide events including a high-latitude half-marathon, and learned about Inupiat culture, aiding in the service’s understanding of the communities and how to optimize support for remote Alaskan villages. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.