The Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) transits Glacier Bay, Alaska, Aug. 1, 2024, while patrolling the region. Stratton’s crew returned to its homeport in Alameda, Calif., on Nov. 4, after completing a 110-day patrol in the Arctic Ocean, Chukchi Sea and Bering Sea. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.