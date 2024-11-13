Best Medic Competition 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Daniel Tursi and Staff. Sgt. Victor Aguilar, medics assigned to C. Co. 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion receive an award for being the winners of the 2024 Eight Army Best Medic Competition as part of a ceremony on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Nov. 15, 2024. The ceremony was held to give recognition to the winners and the runner ups of the 2024 Best Medic Competition. (U.S. Army Photo by Pvt. Wilfred Salters, 2nd Infantry/ROK-U.S. Combined Division)