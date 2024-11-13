Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Best Medic Competition 2024 [Image 12 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Best Medic Competition 2024

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Pvt. Wilfred Salters 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Daniel Tursi and Staff. Sgt. Victor Aguilar, medics assigned to C. Co. 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion receive an award for being the winners of the 2024 Eight Army Best Medic Competition as part of a ceremony on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Nov. 15, 2024. The ceremony was held to give recognition to the winners and the runner ups of the 2024 Best Medic Competition. (U.S. Army Photo by Pvt. Wilfred Salters, 2nd Infantry/ROK-U.S. Combined Division)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 00:49
    Photo ID: 8754858
    VIRIN: 241115-A-NA926-2033
    Resolution: 4434x2956
    Size: 6.14 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Medic Competition 2024 [Image 12 of 12], by PV2 Wilfred Salters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Best Medic Competition 2024
    Best Medic Competition 2024
    Best Medic Competition 2024
    tition 2024
    Best Medic Competition 2024
    Best Medic Competition 2024
    Best Medic Competition 2024
    Best Medic Competition 2024
    Best Medic Competition 2024
    Best Medic Competition 2024
    Best Medic Competition 2024
    Best Medic Competition 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download