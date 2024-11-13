Best Medic Competition 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Trevor Kinsworthy (left) and Sgt. Joshua Drinkwine (Right) , medics assigned to C Co. 296th Brigade Support Battalion, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team used plotted points for night land navigation exercise as part of the Best Medic Competition on Camp Casey, South Korea, Nov. 13, 2024. The Best Medic Competition is intended to test the knowledge, endurance, and skills of Army medics by having them compete in a variety of events. (U.S. Army Photo by Pvt. Wilfred Salters, 2nd Infantry/ROK-U.S. Combined Division)