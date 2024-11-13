Best Medic Competition 2024

U.S. Army Sgt. Trevor Kinsworthy, a medic assigned to C Co. 296th Brigade Support Battalion, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team practiced chest compressions on a mannequin during a Combat Water Survival Training exercise as part of the Best Medic Competition on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Nov. 15, 2024. The Best Medic Competition is intended to test the knowledge, endurance, and skills of Army medics by having them compete in a variety of events. (U.S. Army Photo by Pvt. Wilfred Salters, 2nd Infantry/ROK-U.S. Combined Division)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2024 01:00
|Photo ID:
|8754847
|VIRIN:
|241115-A-NA926-1235
|Resolution:
|6538x4359
|Size:
|9.12 MB
|Location:
|KR
