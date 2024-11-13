Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Best Medic Competition 2024 [Image 8 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Best Medic Competition 2024

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Pvt. Wilfred Salters 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    U.S. Army Sgt. Trevor Kinsworthy, a medic assigned to C Co. 296th Brigade Support Battalion, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team practiced chest compressions on a mannequin during a Combat Water Survival Training exercise as part of the Best Medic Competition on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Nov. 15, 2024. The Best Medic Competition is intended to test the knowledge, endurance, and skills of Army medics by having them compete in a variety of events. (U.S. Army Photo by Pvt. Wilfred Salters, 2nd Infantry/ROK-U.S. Combined Division)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 01:00
    Photo ID: 8754847
    VIRIN: 241115-A-NA926-1235
    Resolution: 6538x4359
    Size: 9.12 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Medic Competition 2024 [Image 12 of 12], by PV2 Wilfred Salters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Best Medic Competition 2024
    Best Medic Competition 2024
    Best Medic Competition 2024
    tition 2024
    Best Medic Competition 2024
    Best Medic Competition 2024
    Best Medic Competition 2024
    Best Medic Competition 2024
    Best Medic Competition 2024
    Best Medic Competition 2024
    Best Medic Competition 2024
    Best Medic Competition 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download