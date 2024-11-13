U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class John Lambe, a medic assigned to 2nd Infantry/ROK-U.S. Combined Division checked his compass to ensure he is going in the right direction during a land navigation exercise as part of the Best Medic Competition on Camp Casey, South Korea, Nov. 13, 2024. The Best Medic Competition is intended to test the knowledge, endurance, and skills of Army medics by having them compete in a variety of events. (U.S. Army Photo by Pvt. Wilfred Salters, 2nd Infantry/ROK-U.S. Combined Division)
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2024 01:09
|Photo ID:
|8754839
|VIRIN:
|241113-A-NA926-2115
|Resolution:
|6226x4151
|Size:
|10.05 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, tition 2024 [Image 12 of 12], by PV2 Wilfred Salters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.