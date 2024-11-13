tition 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class John Lambe, a medic assigned to 2nd Infantry/ROK-U.S. Combined Division checked his compass to ensure he is going in the right direction during a land navigation exercise as part of the Best Medic Competition on Camp Casey, South Korea, Nov. 13, 2024. The Best Medic Competition is intended to test the knowledge, endurance, and skills of Army medics by having them compete in a variety of events. (U.S. Army Photo by Pvt. Wilfred Salters, 2nd Infantry/ROK-U.S. Combined Division)