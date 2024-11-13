Best Medic Competition 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Joshua Drinkwine and Sgt. Trevor Kinsworthy, medics assigned to C Co. 296th Brigade Support Battalion, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team cut the uniform jacket off of a mannequin to preform medical care during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care exercise as part of the Best Medic Competition on Rodriguez Live Fire Range, South Korea, Nov. 14, 2024. The Best Medic Competition is intended to test the knowledge, endurance, and skills of Army medics by having them compete in a variety of events. (U.S. Army Photo by Pvt. Wilfred Salters, 2nd Infantry/ROK-U.S. Combined Division)