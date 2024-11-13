Best Medic Competition 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Joshua Drinkwine, a medic assigned to C Co. 296th Brigade Support Battalion, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team checked for vitals while Sgt. Trevor Kinsworthy, a medic assigned to C Co. 296th Brigade Support Battalion, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team applied a blood pressure pump to a mannequin during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care exercise as part of the Best Medic Competition on Rodriguez Live Fire Range, South Korea, Nov. 14, 2024. The Best Medic Competition is intended to test the knowledge, endurance, and skills of Army medics by having them compete in a variety of events. (U.S. Army Photo by Pvt. Wilfred Salters, 2nd Infantry/ROK-U.S. Combined Division)