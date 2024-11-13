A U.S. Air Force Airman, assigned to the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron, unloads gravel into a dump truck during the Snow Rodeo course at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 12, 2024. The Snow Rodeo demonstrates the 35th Fighter Wing’s heavy machinery expertise, a crucial skill set for maintaining mission capability during winter conditions and strengthening the Indo-Pacific’s goals of resilience, innovation, and preparedness. (U.S. Air Force photo Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2024 17:44
|Photo ID:
|8754397
|VIRIN:
|241112-F-KM882-1131
|Resolution:
|5859x3898
|Size:
|3.92 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Plowing Ahead: Snow Rodeo 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.