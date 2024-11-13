Plowing Ahead: Snow Rodeo 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A rollover plow prepares for the obstacle course during the Snow Rodeo at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 12, 2024. The Snow Rodeo showcases the skills and training required to operate heavy machinery, ensuring the 35th Fighter Wing remains operational during inclement weather — reinforcing the Indo-Pacific’s focus on readiness, innovation, and lethality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)