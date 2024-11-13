Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Plowing Ahead: Snow Rodeo 2024 [Image 2 of 5]

    Plowing Ahead: Snow Rodeo 2024

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.12.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate, Misawa American Forces Network producer, operates a heavy vehicle snow operations simulator at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 12, 2024. Misawa Air Base’s snow simulator allows personnel to practice realistic heavy equipment maneuvering with hydraulic feedback, multiple screens, and authentic input controls — this cutting-edge technology empowers operators to hone their skills in a realistic and engaging environment, ensuring the 35th Fighter Wing remains operational and mission-capable even in the most extreme winter conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

    Date Taken: 11.12.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 17:44
    Photo ID: 8754394
    VIRIN: 241112-F-KM882-1054
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.9 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    This work, Plowing Ahead: Snow Rodeo 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Misawa
    35th Fighter Wing

