Plowing Ahead: Snow Rodeo 2024

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate, Misawa American Forces Network producer, operates a heavy vehicle snow operations simulator at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 12, 2024. Misawa Air Base’s snow simulator allows personnel to practice realistic heavy equipment maneuvering with hydraulic feedback, multiple screens, and authentic input controls — this cutting-edge technology empowers operators to hone their skills in a realistic and engaging environment, ensuring the 35th Fighter Wing remains operational and mission-capable even in the most extreme winter conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)