    Plowing Ahead: Snow Rodeo 2024 [Image 3 of 5]

    Plowing Ahead: Snow Rodeo 2024

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.12.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A rollover plow overlooks the Snow Rodeo course at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 12, 2024. The Snow Rodeo demonstrates the 35th Fighter Wing’s heavy machinery expertise, a crucial skill set for maintaining mission capability during winter conditions and strengthening the Indo-Pacific’s goals of resilience, innovation, and preparedness. (U.S. Air Force photo Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

    This work, Plowing Ahead: Snow Rodeo 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Misawa
    35th Fighter Wing

