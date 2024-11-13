Plowing Ahead: Snow Rodeo 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A rollover plow overlooks the Snow Rodeo course at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 12, 2024. The Snow Rodeo demonstrates the 35th Fighter Wing’s heavy machinery expertise, a crucial skill set for maintaining mission capability during winter conditions and strengthening the Indo-Pacific’s goals of resilience, innovation, and preparedness. (U.S. Air Force photo Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)