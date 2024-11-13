Plowing Ahead: Snow Rodeo 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman, assigned to the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron, demonstrates how to operate a Front-end Loader for a Snow Rodeo course at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 12, 2024. The Snow Rodeo highlights the expertise of operators who master the heavy machinery, enabling the 35th Fighter Wing to maintain its mission-readiness and operational effectiveness even in harsh winter conditions - underscoring the Indo-Pacific region's commitment to readiness, innovation, and strategic lethality. (U.S. Air Force photo Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)