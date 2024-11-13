Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Plowing Ahead: Snow Rodeo 2024 [Image 4 of 5]

    Plowing Ahead: Snow Rodeo 2024

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.12.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman, assigned to the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron, demonstrates how to operate a Front-end Loader for a Snow Rodeo course at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 12, 2024. The Snow Rodeo highlights the expertise of operators who master the heavy machinery, enabling the 35th Fighter Wing to maintain its mission-readiness and operational effectiveness even in harsh winter conditions - underscoring the Indo-Pacific region's commitment to readiness, innovation, and strategic lethality. (U.S. Air Force photo Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

    Date Taken: 11.12.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 17:44
    Photo ID: 8754396
    VIRIN: 241112-F-KM882-1103
    Resolution: 5844x3888
    Size: 3.01 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

