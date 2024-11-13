A U.S. Air Force Airman, assigned to the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron, demonstrates how to operate a Front-end Loader for a Snow Rodeo course at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 12, 2024. The Snow Rodeo highlights the expertise of operators who master the heavy machinery, enabling the 35th Fighter Wing to maintain its mission-readiness and operational effectiveness even in harsh winter conditions - underscoring the Indo-Pacific region's commitment to readiness, innovation, and strategic lethality. (U.S. Air Force photo Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2024 17:44
|Photo ID:
|8754396
|VIRIN:
|241112-F-KM882-1103
|Resolution:
|5844x3888
|Size:
|3.01 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Plowing Ahead: Snow Rodeo 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.