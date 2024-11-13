16th AS prepare to take flight during BMTW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Brian Steinke, 43rd Air Mobility Operations Group deputy commander, speaks during a Battalion Mass Tactical Week expectation brief at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Nov. 13, 2024. BMTW is a large-scale, multi-day exercise that enhances readiness, interoperability, and mission capabilities while refining the skills needed to execute complex airborne operations crucial for ensuring global response readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)