16th AS prepare to take flight during BMTW

The 16th Airlift Squadron, alongside various mission and joint partners, are gearing up for Battalion Mass Tactical Week at Pope Army Airfield on Fort Liberty, North Carolina.



BMTW is a large-scale, multi-day exercise that enhances readiness, interoperability, and mission capabilities while refining the skills needed to execute complex airborne operations crucial for ensuring global response readiness.



Leading up to the exercise, squadron planners meticulously coordinated flight paths, cargo load outs, and airdrop zones to ensure seamless execution.



“Effective planning is the foundation of mission success,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. David Ortiz, 16th AS pilot and lead mission planner. “From coordinating with ground forces to synchronizing timing with other air assets, our focus is making sure every detail is covered to support the exercise’s objectives.”



BMTW brings together various military units, creating a realistic training environment that strengthens inter-service collaboration. The 16th AS’s critical roles are flying the C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft and working closely with ground forces to deliver personnel and equipment to precise locations.



“Our aircrews train to operate in dynamic environments where timing and precision are critical,” Ortiz said. “This exercise allows us to practice those skills and demonstrate our ability to rapidly project power anywhere in the world.”



Coordinating troop movements, vehicles, and supplies on a tight schedule presents significant logistical challenges. The squadron’s loadmasters and mission planners focus on process details to ensure every piece of equipment is secured and ready for rapid deployment.



“Whether it is a massive airdrop of supplies or inserting troops into remote locations, we must prepare for any scenario,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Austin Bennet, 16th AS loadmaster. “The training we are doing here translates directly to our ability to support real-world operations.”



As the 16th AS completes the mission planning phase, the focus remains on enhancing the squadron’s ability to support joint and coalition forces across the globe. The lessons learned during BMTW will reinforce the squadron’s readiness to respond to global contingencies swiftly and effectively.



“The success of BMTW is not just about completing the exercise,” Ortiz emphasized. “It is about building confidence, enhancing our partnerships, and ensuring that when the call comes, we’re ready.”

