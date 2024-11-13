16th AS prepare to take flight during BMTW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ethan Weatherford, 16th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, and Chief Master Sgt. Danny South, 16th AS senior enlisted leader, discuss load plans during mission planning for Battalion Mass Tactical Week at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Nov. 13, 2024. BMTW is a large-scale, multi-day exercise that enhances readiness, interoperability, and mission capabilities while refining the skills needed to execute complex airborne operations crucial for ensuring global response readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)