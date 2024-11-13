Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dawn Weber 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Danny South, 16th Airlift Squadron senior enlisted leader, takes notes during mission planning for Battalion Mass Tactical Week at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Nov. 13, 2024. BMTW brings together various military units, creating a realistic training environment that strengthens inter-service collaboration. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Christian Silvera) (Photo edited for security purposes)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 17:33
    Photo ID: 8754368
    VIRIN: 241113-F-XY111-1032
    Resolution: 5388x3585
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 16th AS prepare to take flight during BMTW [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Dawn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-17
    tactical
    Globemaster III
    16th AS
    437th AW
    Pope AAF

