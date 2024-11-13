U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Danny South, 16th Airlift Squadron senior enlisted leader, takes notes during mission planning for Battalion Mass Tactical Week at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Nov. 13, 2024. BMTW brings together various military units, creating a realistic training environment that strengthens inter-service collaboration. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Christian Silvera) (Photo edited for security purposes)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2024 17:33
|Photo ID:
|8754368
|VIRIN:
|241113-F-XY111-1032
|Resolution:
|5388x3585
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 16th AS prepare to take flight during BMTW [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Dawn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.