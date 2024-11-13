Date Taken: 11.13.2024 Date Posted: 11.14.2024 17:33 Photo ID: 8754366 VIRIN: 241113-F-XY111-1021 Resolution: 5339x3279 Size: 1.56 MB Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 16th AS prepare to take flight during BMTW [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.