U.S. Airmen receive a Battalion Mass Tactical Week expectation brief at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Nov. 13, 2024. BMTW brings together various military units, creating a realistic training environment that strengthens inter-service collaboration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2024 17:33
|Photo ID:
|8754366
|VIRIN:
|241113-F-XY111-1021
|Resolution:
|5339x3279
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 16th AS prepare to take flight during BMTW [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.