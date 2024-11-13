16th AS prepare to take flight during BMTW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 16th Airlift Squadron review mission plans during Battalion Mass Tactical Week at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Nov. 13, 2024. BMTW is a large-scale, multi-day exercise that enhances readiness, interoperability, and mission capabilities while refining the skills needed to execute complex airborne operations crucial for ensuring global response readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Christian Silvera) (Photo edited for security purposes)