Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    16th AS prepare to take flight during BMTW [Image 1 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    16th AS prepare to take flight during BMTW

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera 

    Joint Base Charleston

    Members of the 16th Airlift Squadron review mission plans during Battalion Mass Tactical Week at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Nov. 13, 2024. BMTW is a large-scale, multi-day exercise that enhances readiness, interoperability, and mission capabilities while refining the skills needed to execute complex airborne operations crucial for ensuring global response readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Christian Silvera) (Photo edited for security purposes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 17:33
    Photo ID: 8754363
    VIRIN: 241113-F-XY111-1005
    Resolution: 5289x3519
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 16th AS prepare to take flight during BMTW [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    16th AS prepare to take flight during BMTW
    16th AS prepare to take flight during BMTW
    16th AS prepare to take flight during BMTW
    16th AS prepare to take flight during BMTW
    16th AS prepare to take flight during BMTW
    16th AS prepare to take flight during BMTW
    16th AS prepare to take flight during BMTW

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17
    tactical
    Globemaster III
    16th AS
    437th AW
    Pope AAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download